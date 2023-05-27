A young man drove 100 km/h and hit a doctor Info

Surveillance cameras in Sarajevo recorded AB coming at high speed from the direction of Skenderija and hitting three girls on the sidewalk.

AB, which caused a serious traffic accident in which the young doctor Azra Spahić was killed he was brought to the prosecutor’s office in Sarajevo for questioning today. Let us remind you that the young man caused a traffic accident by driving a “Mercedes” without a driver’s license and in a drunken state.

Portal “Avaz.ba” learns that they surveillance cameras from the Zagreb hotel, which were inspected by the competent authorities, recorded AB coming at high speed from the direction of Skenderija. In order to avoid the vehicles on the rails, which blocked his path, turns into Dolina Street and hits three girls. Azra Spahić (25) died on the spot.

It is suspected that it is drove more than 100 kilometers per hour. By the way, AB has numerous traffic violations behind him. Portal “Avaz.ba” learns that there are also unpaid fines in the amount of one thousand euros. His car was confiscated several times and he was excluded from traffic. The traffic accident, let’s remind you, happened last night around 11:30 pm in the center of Sarajevo when Armin Berberović (27) ran into three girls in a Mercedes. Spahić died on the spot, while the two injured girls were taken to the hospital.



Azra, who was born in Bihać, was employed at a health center in Sarajevo. One of the injured girls, AS (26), suffered life-threatening injuries and was placed in the neurosurgery department after surgery. He has an internal bleeding of the brain, ie a fracture of the base of the skull and spine. According to the media, the girl is also a doctor.

The second injured girl, SE (21), was released for home treatment. At the place where the young doctor was killed in the Marindvor neighborhood of Sarajevo, citizens have been bringing flowers and lighting candles all day, and a protest has been announced for tomorrow.

