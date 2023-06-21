Home » Persistent inflation: The illusion of a quick end to inflation
Business

Persistent inflation: The illusion of a quick end to inflation

by admin
Persistent inflation: The illusion of a quick end to inflation

She has already done it twelve times. But the interest rate hikes by the British central bank do not seem to be having an effect. On Wednesday it became known that the inflation rate did not go down in May. Worse still, core inflation actually picked up again.

As a result, there is now growing concern that inflation could be tougher than many have previously thought. Not only in Great Britain, also with us. Because there have also been worrying trends in the euro zone recently, which indicate that the high inflation rates will remain with us for a long time to come.

See also  Agri-food: defaults in the sector are growing

You may also like

AI boom: These ETFs and funds are now...

Anfia and the government: a car pact to...

Blue Moon’s 618 Battle Report Released Omni-channel Development...

Volkswagen: from blessing to curse? Company does not...

Lula sees Meloni in Rome, then hugs the...

New Index Fund – This ETF removes the...

Ipo Ferretti, yachts arrive on the stock exchange....

Piaggio launches a version of the Vespa in...

Squake: The pitch deck for the 3.5 million...

Piazza Affari resists above parity (+0.1%)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy