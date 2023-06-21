Persistent inflation: The illusion of a quick end to inflation

She has already done it twelve times. But the interest rate hikes by the British central bank do not seem to be having an effect. On Wednesday it became known that the inflation rate did not go down in May. Worse still, core inflation actually picked up again.

As a result, there is now growing concern that inflation could be tougher than many have previously thought. Not only in Great Britain, also with us. Because there have also been worrying trends in the euro zone recently, which indicate that the high inflation rates will remain with us for a long time to come.

