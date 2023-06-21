A huge explosion in Paris leaves at least 30 injured

At least 29 people have been injured by a powerful gas explosion that shook the fifth district of Paris on Wednesday, and due to which several buildings have suffered damage.

The Police Headquarters has detailed that 25 of the injured are in a stable situation, although the remaining four are considered “absolute emergency” injuries, according to the French newspaper ‘Le Figaro’.

The authorities have thus lowered the number of seriously injured, which in the previous balance was seven people. “Most of the injured are collateral victims, injured by the effect of the explosion and the projections,” they added from the Police.

The emergency has led the authorities, including the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, to recommend that citizens avoid traveling to this area, where a large security and emergency device has been activated.

Rescue teams strive to locate among the rubble of a building at least two people declared missing. The Paris Police Prefect, Laurent Nunez, has reported that the search for possible victims and missing persons continues.

The Paris City Council has activated a crisis cell to respond to this event, of which hardly any details have been disclosed. The mayoress of the French capital, Anne Hidalgo, has gone to the scene, reports the BFM TV network.

A witness cited by this chain has assured that the façade of one of the affected buildings has collapsed.

The president of the Île-de-France region, Valérie Pécresse, has launched a post on her Twitter profile in which she has expressed her “full support” for the injured and her gratitude to the security forces who are striving to rescue potential victims. .