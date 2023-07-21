Peso Depreciates Against Dollar Amid Global Strengthening: Here’s Why

Title: Mexican Peso Depreciates Against Dollar amid Global Strengthening

Subtitle: Investors Cautious Ahead of Fed’s Monetary Policy Announcement

Date: [Current Date]

Author: [Author Name]

[Location] – The Mexican peso experienced a depreciation against the US dollar on Thursday, with the exchange rate reaching 16.89 units per dollar near the close of the session. This represents a decline of 1.13 percent compared to the reference price of Wednesday. The peso’s decline coincides with a global strengthening of the dollar and comes as the stock market also experienced a consecutive second-day drop. Investors remain cautious, awaiting the United States Federal Reserve’s (Fed) upcoming announcement on monetary policy.

The Mexican currency’s decline can be attributed to various factors. First, a weekly employment data report from the United States exceeded expectations, contributing to the strengthening of the dollar on the global stage. Meanwhile, at the domestic level, preliminary figures revealed that economic activity in Mexico grew by 4 percent YoY in June.

Monex Grupo Financiero stated in an analysis note that “the Mexican currency was affected by the caution that prevails in international markets before the announcement of the Fed’s monetary policy decision.” While investors have already factored in a 25 basis point interest rate hike, doubts remain for the September meeting, given the robustness demonstrated by the US labor market.

Last Tuesday, the peso reached a level of 16.68 units per dollar, a height not seen since 2015, emphasizing the currency’s recent volatility and susceptibility to external factors.

As the markets continue to fluctuate, investors are eagerly anticipating the Fed’s monetary policy decision, which will shape the direction of the global economy. The peso’s performance against the dollar will be closely monitored, and any significant developments will be reported accordingly.

