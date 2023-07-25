Peso Weakens as Dollar Strengthens: Speculation on Fed and ECB Statements

Title: Peso Falls as Investors Await Fed Forecasts

Subtitle: Global Strength of Dollar Impacts Peso and Other Regional Currencies

The Mexican peso experienced a decline on Tuesday due to the ongoing strength of the US dollar, following a similar trend observed among other currencies in the region. This drop can be attributed to market expectations surrounding the statements that will be issued by the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) this week.

After reaching its highest value since 2015 last week, the peso has lost momentum as investors anticipate a 25 basis point increase in the Fed’s interest rate on Wednesday. However, investors are also anxious to hear the central bank’s outlook for future US monetary policy.

Yesterday, the peso was trading at a rate of 16.8732 units per dollar, representing a depreciation of 0.28% when compared to the Reuters reference price.

Ci Banco, a financial institution, noted that the highly anticipated Fed announcement will take place after a transitional session, with most market attention focused on the monetary policy meeting.

Economic activity in Mexico remains a concern for investors. Recent data published by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) revealed that economic activity remained stagnant in May, with no change compared to April. This disappointing report has further dampened market sentiment.

Additionally, the market reacted to the announcement by China‘s Politburo, which expressed its commitment to intensify economic support efforts as the nation navigates through the complexities of post-Covid-19 recovery.

It is worth mentioning that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its economic growth forecast for Mexico, projecting a 2.6% growth rate for this year.

