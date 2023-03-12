Home Business Pesticide approval: environmental groups fear for a say
Business

Pesticide approval: environmental groups fear for a say

by admin
Pesticide approval: environmental groups fear for a say

Apple of discord Pesticide approval: chemical industry attacks environmental organizations’ right to lodge complaints

WWF, Pro Natura and Co. have to fear for their right to have a say in the approval of plant protection products. An alliance between the chemical industry and agriculture is putting pressure on.

In Germany, pesticides are often used to protect plants from pests.

Bild: Christian Beutler / Keystone

They have names like glyphosate, tefluthrin or folpet. And it’s hard to imagine agriculture without them. At the same time, pesticides regularly give rise to heated discussions. The bone of contention in the latest dispute is the right of environmental organizations to complain about the approval of pesticides. The brawlers: chemical industry against environmental protection organizations.

See also  Quanzhou's economic operation is stable and quality is improved. The increase in fixed asset investment in July hit a new high since March last year.

You may also like

Reference interest rate remains at 1.25 percent

Naples catches up with the country’s growth pace,...

Swiss flies back into the profit zone

The case of the Silicon Valley Bank and...

Postfinance boss Köng leaves: A turnaround in interest...

Ukraine, Tajani: “Italy the protagonist, Meloni in the...

Thommen Aircraft Equipment: BDO determines over-indebtedness

High prices and climate change: fruit disappears from...

1TB storage video camera king!Mi 13 Ultra may...

What investor Markus Eberle says

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy