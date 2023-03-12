Apple of discord Pesticide approval: chemical industry attacks environmental organizations’ right to lodge complaints WWF, Pro Natura and Co. have to fear for their right to have a say in the approval of plant protection products. An alliance between the chemical industry and agriculture is putting pressure on.

In Germany, pesticides are often used to protect plants from pests. Bild: Christian Beutler / Keystone

They have names like glyphosate, tefluthrin or folpet. And it’s hard to imagine agriculture without them. At the same time, pesticides regularly give rise to heated discussions. The bone of contention in the latest dispute is the right of environmental organizations to complain about the approval of pesticides. The brawlers: chemical industry against environmental protection organizations.