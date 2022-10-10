Fuel prices have not gone unscathed from the rise in oil prices. OPEC + ‘s decision to cut production, despite clear opposition from the United States, caused the price of crude oil to soar last week, with immediate repercussions on refined products and distributors’ prices which have returned to visibly rise. The weekend was therefore marked by increases both for the green, which at the self came to touch 1.7 euros per liter, and for the diesel.

Diesel, which in recent months has fallen less rapidly and less consistently than petrol, has returned well above 1.8 euros per liter. According to the surveys of Quotidiano Energia, the national average price of do-it-yourself gasoline is in fact at 1,690 euros per liter, a marked increase compared to the 1,656 euros recorded on Friday, with some brands even at 1.708 euros. The national price of diesel always at self-service is instead of 1,836 euros, with an even more evident leap compared to the average of 1,765 euros last Friday. Just today, however, the companies have moved the recommended prices – Eni has raised diesel by 3 cents, IP by 3 cents for diesel and petrol, Q8 by 3 cents for petrol and 4 for diesel, Tamoil by 1 cent for diesel – but the increases, Qe points out, have yet to be fully acknowledged on the network. This means that in the coming days – pending the new ministerial decree extending the cut in excise duties also in November – refueling could cost even more.

After the rally over the past few days, oil has remained broadly stable on the markets, firmly above $ 90 a barrel in the US and above $ 97 in Europe. On the other hand, the price of gas fluctuated, declining sharply in the early hours of the morning, recovering in the middle of the day, and then closing down by just over 1% at 154 euros.