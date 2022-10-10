original title:

Wang Yunwei: Won the game safely and surprisingly

Xinhua News Agency, Rotterdam, Netherlands, October 9 (Reporters Liu Yang and Xiao Yazhuo) In the second stage (round of 16) group match of the 2022 World Women’s Volleyball Championship on the 9th, the Chinese women’s volleyball team defeated the Belgian team 3-0 and advanced to the quarterfinals. The main attacker of the Chinese team, Wang Yunwei, said after the game that he did not expect to win the game safely and pleasantly with the last serve.

With the Chinese team leading 2:0 by a large score, the Belgian team has repeatedly equalized the score in the third game. At the critical moment, the Chinese team stabilized its position and relied on Wang Yunxiang’s attack and a serve to score directly, winning 27:25.

“The last serve, I didn’t expect to win the game directly. I looked at the coach’s bench before serving. The coach and I made a gesture to let me calm down, serve the ball first, and don’t make mistakes.” Wang Yunhui said, “This The score is very important, and the main thing is to be safe, pay attention to the quality of the action while being safe, and if it is in place, the attack of the serve will not be bad.

Wang Yunliu scored an average of 11.22 points per game in this World Championship, contributing 7 blocks and 9 direct serve points. He is one of the stable scorers of the Chinese team.

“Thanks to my teammates for giving me a lot of help, reminders and encouragement on the field. The coach gave me a lot of guidance off the field, and I usually train very strictly.” Wang Yunwei said, “The reason for the stable performance during this period is due to the usual training. Accumulation. When the training is in place, the level will naturally be played in the competition.”

In the two stages of the group stage, the Chinese team has 7 wins and 2 losses, and both ended in defeats against the top two Italian teams and Brazil teams in the world.

“Being able to play against these two strong teams is a valuable experience for me. I feel the gap between myself and the world‘s top attackers. I can learn from my opponents through games, so that I can train more specifically.” Wang Yunhui said.

Compared with the World League period, Wang Yunwei believes that he has made some progress, is more stable in attack, and can effectively control his mistakes. “Especially at the critical moment, I can stand up bravely and get a few more points for the team.”

China will face Italy again in the quarter-finals.

“In the future, every team will be a strong team. It is the same for us. It is a tough battle and we must prepare hard.” Wang Yunhui said.