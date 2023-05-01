Pfalzwerke open charging park in Berlin: Newspaper for municipal economy

Pfalzwerke, Bodenhaus GmbH and Decathlon Germany have put a charging park into operation in Berlin. It is equipped with 16 charging points. Depending on their needs, customers can charge with outputs from 11 to 150 to 300 kW. For Pfalzwerke, it is the largest charging park outside of the Palatinate.

“We are very happy about the opening of the charging park at our branch in Berlin-Schoeneweide. In the future, more than 50 of our more than 80 branches will probably be equipped with e-charging stations in the parking lots together with Pfalzwerke,” says Panagiotis Meichanetsidis, Sustainability and Energy Manager at Decathlon Germany. “In this way, our customers can go shopping with us and charge their e-vehicles at the same time.”