Home » Edo Maajka at the Porina award in a t-shirt with the image of Jadranka Stojaković | Fun
World

Edo Maajka at the Porina award in a t-shirt with the image of Jadranka Stojaković | Fun

by admin
Edo Maajka at the Porina award in a t-shirt with the image of Jadranka Stojaković | Fun

Croatian rapper Edo Maajka won the Porin award for the best hip-hop album, and he came to the award in an unusual fashion combination…

Source: 24sata.hr/printscreen

“It’s a good feeling to win an award. Especially because this Porin came exactly 20 years after my first Porin that I won,” he said.

Edo wore a black t-shirt and black pants for the award of Porina, and completed the fashion combination with a jacket. The rapper revealed the identity of the woman whose photo he had on his T-shirt.

“The woman on my shirt is Jadranka Stojaković, she was a great singer, with a beautiful voice and songs. On the album ‘Moćno’ in the song ‘Everyman’ I mentioned one of her songs ‘Život piše romane na kraju vers’, in that video I wore this T-shirt,” he told the portal’s journalists 24sata.hr.

(WORLD)

See also  Is it really for epidemic prevention?The CCP strictly controls going abroad but relaxes the policy of returning to China | The CCP cuts leeks | The CCP embassy |

You may also like

Philip the Tsar decided to leave the Cooperative...

Weather forecast May 1, 2023 | Info

Verstappen wants explanations from Red Bull: “Safety Car...

Migrants, the new traffic: pirates attack small boats...

Pope says Vatican involved in Ukraine and Russia...

The monitor did not work, the penalty decision...

Dragan Nikolić knocked down a basketball player at...

Miami beat New York Jimmy Butler was injured...

Paraguay’s presidential election: Taiwanese candidate confirmed

Trentino, the president Fugatti: “I would shoot down...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy