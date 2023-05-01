Edo Maajka at the Porina award in a t-shirt with the image of Jadranka Stojaković | Fun

Croatian rapper Edo Maajka won the Porin award for the best hip-hop album, and he came to the award in an unusual fashion combination…

Source: 24sata.hr/printscreen

“It’s a good feeling to win an award. Especially because this Porin came exactly 20 years after my first Porin that I won,” he said.

Edo wore a black t-shirt and black pants for the award of Porina, and completed the fashion combination with a jacket. The rapper revealed the identity of the woman whose photo he had on his T-shirt.

“The woman on my shirt is Jadranka Stojaković, she was a great singer, with a beautiful voice and songs. On the album ‘Moćno’ in the song ‘Everyman’ I mentioned one of her songs ‘Život piše romane na kraju vers’, in that video I wore this T-shirt,” he told the portal’s journalists 24sata.hr.

