Previously, Zhenjiang Customs in Jiangsu Province released the report card for the first two months of this year. The foreign trade of Yangzhong City, Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province had a good start, with a total import and export value of 670 million yuan, an increase of 26.8% over the same period last year, of which exports were 580 million yuan. , a year-on-year increase of 21.9%; imports were 90 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 73.4%.

The intelligent production line of AISWEI New Energy Technology (Yangzhong) Co., Ltd. was busy. Correspondingly, the export of photovoltaic inverters in the first two months was 185 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 244.9%, and was well received by the European market. The “Customer Satisfaction Award” awarded by EUPD Research, a world-renowned research institution.

Since the beginning of this year, Yangzhong’s export product structure has continued to optimize, and photovoltaic products have maintained a strong growth momentum. According to the statistics of Zhenjiang Customs, from January to February, the top 5 products exported by Yangzhong Foreign Trade are photovoltaic inverters, solar cells and their components, conductance with connectors, sports protective gear, and high-voltage electrical devices, with export values ​​reaching 161.835 million respectively. RMB 53.758 million, RMB 32.846 million, RMB 23.033 million and RMB 19.537 million. Among the top 50 categories of foreign trade commodities exported, the export of 27 categories of foreign trade commodities showed growth. The exports of joint conductance, photovoltaic inverters, high-voltage electrical devices, silicone structural sealants, and semiconductor parts have increased significantly, with year-on-year growth of 755.5%, 374.1%, 227.7%, 58.6%, and 52.5%, respectively. Photovoltaic products continue to maintain a strong growth momentum.

According to the analysis of Zhenjiang Customs, Yangzhong Foreign Trade has the characteristics of maintaining the status of major trading partners with the European Union, countries along the “Belt and Road” and ASEAN, and vigorously developing emerging markets. From January to February, imports and exports to the European Union, countries along the “Belt and Road”, ASEAN, the United States, and South Korea reached 250.48 million yuan, 209.47 million yuan, 122.83 million yuan, 54.58 million yuan, and 52.82 million yuan respectively. The import and export trade of the EU, South America, and ASEAN increased significantly, with year-on-year increases of 204.3%, 148.8%, and 75.3%, 42.3%, and 32.6%, respectively. The development of emerging markets has achieved remarkable results. Exports to Oceania and South America have increased by 204.3% and 42.3% year-on-year. The regional cooperation is close and the layout of diversified international markets continues to be optimized.

The import and export of key enterprises has grown steadily, and photovoltaic enterprises are in the “leadership” position. From January to February, among the top 50 enterprises in Yangzhong City’s total export value, 26 enterprises showed growth. AISWEI New Energy Technology (Yangzhong) Co., Ltd., Shangmai (Zhenjiang) New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries (China) Electric Co., Ltd., Changjiang Samsung Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Zhenjiang Deli Textile Products Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Tongling The total export value of 13 companies including Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. exceeded 10 million yuan in the first two months. In particular, photovoltaic companies such as AISWEI New Energy Technology (Yangzhong) Co., Ltd., Shangmai (Zhenjiang) New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., and Jiangsu Tongling Electric Appliance Co., Ltd. have more than doubled their export volume year-on-year. (All-media reporter Zhu Jie and correspondent Wang Qian)