Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is suffering from leukaemia, his doctor revealed on Thursday, as the 86-year-old remained in intensive care for a second day undergoing treatment for a lung infection.

Berlusconi, who was Italy’s longest-serving postwar prime minister, was admitted to the intensive care unit of Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital on Wednesday.

