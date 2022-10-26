The positive streak of Piazza Affari does not stop. The Ftse Mib closed + 0.45% at 22,389 points, updating the highs to over a month with an increase of about 9% from the lows of 12 October. Waiting for tomorrow’s ECB meeting, investor sentiment has not been affected by the disappointing accounts of some big techs. Alphabet disappointed both in terms of profits and turnover. The search engine giant also announced its decision to slow down growth in hiring. Microsoft, on the other hand, beat expectations in terms of earnings, but what disappointed investors was the outlook below expectations for the current quarter.

On the parterre of Piazza Affari, the queen of the day was Unicredit (+ 4.31% to 12.018 euros) which jumped to the highest levels since February after the quarterly accounts beyond expectations and the upward revision of the outlook. ENI also did well (+ 1.31%), which moved above the area of ​​€ 12.48.

On the opposite side, a bad day for STM (-0.77%) thanks to the disappointing numbers of Texas Instrument. Amplifon did worse with a splash of about 4% after the quarterly numbers that saw revenues amounting to 502.5 million euros, up 12.1% at current exchange rates and 8.5% at constant exchange rates compared to to the third quarter of 2021. EBITDA was 109.4 million euros, up by 14.6% compared to the same period of 2021, with an incidence on revenues equal to 21.8%, up by 50 basis points.