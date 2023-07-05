Piazza Affari closes at -0.6%, expected by minute Fed

Negative ending for the European stock exchanges, including Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib closes trades down by 0.6% to 28,220 points. Especially Finecobank (-2.5%), Hera (-2.3%) and Enel (-2%) are down, while Leonardo (+1.8%), Saipem (+1.1%) and Unicredit ( +1%).

Meanwhile, Wall Street proceeds below parity before the publication of the minutes of the Fed. The minutes relating to the last meeting of the American central bank will help to formulate expectations on the next monetary policy moves and on the trend of the stars and stripes economy, awaiting Friday’s June labor market data.

The publication of the ISM services index is scheduled for tomorrow, while US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will fly to Beijing to try to re-establish relations with China.

European data on activity in the tertiary sector, which is slowing down but still expanding, was released today, after the Chinese data which in turn showed more moderate growth in services.

On Forex, the euro/dollar slips to 1.087 and the dollar/yen stands at 144.5. Among the raw materials, oil (Brent) is back above 76 dollars a barrel. On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread contracted to 168 basis points, with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.16%.

