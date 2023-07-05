I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

A small amount of the white powder that authorities believe is cocaine was found at the White House on Sunday, according to multiple media reports.

The US Secret Service has launched an investigation after the substance was discovered on Sunday evening. An informal source told the paper that preliminary tests revealed the powder was cocaine.

Separately, the Daily Mail reported that the powder had been found in the White House library, an area frequented by many staffers and some visitors. A source familiar with the situation identified the area where it was found as the West Wing work area.

Anthony Guglielmi, the chief intelligence spokesman, told The Independent on Monday that agents were beginning “an investigation into the cause and manner” of how the dust got into the White House. He added that it was discovered during a routine sweep of the room.

“Sunday evening, the White House compound was closed as a precaution as officers from the Uniformed Division of Secret Service investigated an unknown object found within a work area. The State Fire Department was called in to quickly evaluate and determine that the item was harmless. The article has been sent for further evaluation and an investigation into its cause and how it got into the White House is awaited,” Guglielmi said.

The president was not in the residence at the time of the investigation, according to the spokesman. Biden spent the weekend in the Camp David residence hall, returning to Washington on Monday for an event with the National Education Association.

(The Independent del 04/07/2023)

