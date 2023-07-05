Consent manager: Upgrade special for clients

Clients of the IT law firm have access to Consentmanager’s well-known cookie consent tool with up to 40,000 page views per month at no additional cost and can integrate this into their websites in just a few steps for effective cookie consent management. If more page views and additional functions are required, clients can upgrade at particularly favorable special conditions.

I. consentmanager’s cookie consent tool for clients

The IT law firm has been providing all its clients with the cookie consent tool from the renowned provider consentmanager (https://www.consentmanager.de/) with 40,000 free page views per month at no extra cost to enable you effective and legally compliant cookie consent management.

The consentmanager cookie consent tool has the following advantages for clients:

Fully data protection-compliant, state-of-the-art cookie consent management (IAB-certified) Integrated “cookie crawler” for daily detection and display of all cookies used on the target page Can be used for a website or an app opt-in function for up to 40,000 page views in the month (if the number is exceeded, cookies are generally blocked by the tool if implemented correctly and consent can no longer be given) Easy configuration and integration, even for laypeople Usability Large information portal with numerous instructions, also for different hosting environments (Gambio, Jimdo, JTL, Magento, plentymarkets, PrestaShop, Shopware, Shopify, Strato, WIX, WooCommerce, WordPress) Support for 25 languages ​​Customizable design with the option to create your own designs (size , color, font, frame, distances) Personal first-level support by email in German Ongoing maintenance and constant expansion of the tool Free use for update service clients of the IT law firm

The consentmanager cookie consent tool can be obtained via a link here in the client portal.

II. Consent Manager: Special upgrade conditions for clients

For clients with high page traffic who need more than 40,000 free page views, the IT law firm has negotiated special conditions for a consentmanager upgrade with additional premium functions.

For only €12.00 plus VAT per month, clients can switch to a special “IT Law Firm Premium” model, which offers the following additional features:

up to 240,000 inclusive page views per monthunlimited custom designsA/B testscross-domain consent optionsintegration for appsdetailed reports on user consent behavior (benchmark reports)

In particular, the high number of possible page views included sets the special model for clients apart from the regular pricing of consentmanager, which would actually provide a price of €19.00 plus VAT for the next higher conventional model with only 100,000 page views.

Clients who want to take advantage of the upgrade can do so directly in their consentmanager-Dashboard book by clicking on the “Upgrade now” button at the top right:

The package is then suggested first on the left:

The upgrade is billed and managed directly via consentmanager.

III. Conclusion

Clients have the exclusive option of upgrading the consentmanager cookie consent tool to up to 240,000 page views per month with additional functions for only €12.00 plus VAT per month.

Clients with heavily frequented websites are thus given the opportunity to operate an effective, customizable and legally compliant cookie consent management system at a particularly low price.

