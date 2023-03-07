Piazza Affari closes slightly positive

Positive session for most of the European Stock Exchanges, thanks also to the improvement of Wall Street. Investors await Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s hearing before the US Congress (which will take place over two sessions starting Tuesday) and Friday’s monthly US jobs report, which will impact expectations regarding Fed policy and therefore on the trend of global markets.

Piazza Affari archives the day with a fractional gain on the 0.45% FTSE MIB, continuing the series of three consecutive hikes, which began last Thursday; along the same lines, a positive performance for the FTSE Italia All-Share, which ended the day up 1.46% compared to yesterday’s close. The FTSE Italia Mid Cap rose moderately (+0.33%); the FTSE Italia Star decreased fractionally (-0.23%).

Among the markets of the Old Continent substantially tonic Frankfurtwhich recorded a disappointing 0.48% capital gain Londonwhich lies just below the levels of the day before, and a moderate gain for Pariswhich advanced by 0.34%.

THE TITLES REPORTED THIS MORNING

LEONARDO

Got a new order for helicopters The share closed today at €10.9, up 1.2%. Buy when you pass 11€

TIM

The offer of Cdp and Macquarie. The share closed up at €0.32 e according to the technical analysis it can reach up to €0.37

BONDS

The spread stood at 182 points against 181 on the eve. The yield on Italian bonds is rose to 4.569%.

ENERGY

PETROLIUM

the wti, the April contract, in fact yields 0.55%, settling at 80.12 euros.

GAS

Gas dropped to its lowest level since December 2021, a 41,8 euro al megawatora (-6,9%).

CURRENCIES

The euro closes higher on the greenback at 1.0680 dollars (+0.47%). The single currency is buoyed by hotter-than-expected inflation data from the Eurozone and hawkish comments from some members of the ECB’s governing council. Data showed bloc inflation eased further to 8.5% in February, versus the market consensus of 8.2%, as the core rate hit a new all-time high. Meanwhile, the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde said rates will need to rise and stay higher for some time to fight inflation.

ORO

Remove $1,853l‘ounce.