War, gas, taxis: in Piazza Affari there are those who are also celebrating in 2022

Even at the end of a terrible 2022 due to the war in Ukraine and inflation, there are those who are celebrating. Il Fatto Quotidiano writes it, according to which “at the end of 2022, the sum of the profits of companies listed on Piazza Affari approached 70 billion, according to the estimates of the Intermonte analysis company. A record value that is worth 4% of the national gross domestic product e which grew by 37% compared to 2021″.

According to Il Fatto, the reasons are the “extra profits generated by Russia’s war against Ukraine, which gave a brutal blow to the accelerator to the cost of living and caused the ECB’s decision to raise interest rates. If you look at the performance of stock exchange lists, the year which has just ended recorded the worst performance on the de distancethe 12 months since 2018, when the index had dropped by 16.1%, and the second worst in the last decade”.

But, continues the Fatto Quotidiano “despite the contraction in the value of their shares, the shareholders of listed companies are celebrating the boomde – the profits, which will turn into a rain of dividends to compensate at least in part for what they have lost in terms of assets. According to the initial estimates, this year the shareholders of Piazza Affari between coupons and share buybacks should collect around 36 billion, 2.1% of gross domestic product”.

