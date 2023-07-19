Piazza Affari flat, Netflix and Tesla quarterly tonight

Colorless closure for the European stock exchanges, while Wall Street proceeds slightly up. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib ends substantially unchanged at 28,712 points, with Nexi (+2.6%), Erg (+1.7%), Snam (+1.4%) and Cnh (+1.4%) in electricity, while Amplifon (-2.3%), Iveco (-2.2%) and Moncler (-1.7%) fell back.

London is picking up (+1.8%) after better-than-expected data on inflation and the weakening of the pound. Consumer prices slowed to 7.9% on an annual basis, partially reducing the prospects for rate hikes by the Bank of England.

In the Eurozone, on the other hand, the final data on core inflation accelerated to 5.5%, higher than the preliminary estimate.

In the US, the focus remains concentrated on the quarterly reports, awaiting tonight the accounts of Netflix and Tesla after the disappointing ones of Goldman Sachs.

On Forex, the euro/dollar drops below 1.12 while the dollar/yen appreciates to 139.7. Among raw materials, oil (Brent) is advancing above 80 dollars a barrel, after the drop in US inventories revealed by EIA data. Finally, in the bond segment, the Btp-Bund spread widens slightly to 163 bp with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.07%.

