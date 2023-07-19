Home » Piazza Affari flat, Netflix and Tesla quarterly tonight
Business

Piazza Affari flat, Netflix and Tesla quarterly tonight

by admin
Piazza Affari flat, Netflix and Tesla quarterly tonight

Colorless closure for the European stock exchanges, while Wall Street proceeds slightly up. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib ends substantially unchanged at 28,712 points, with Nexi (+2.6%), Erg (+1.7%), Snam (+1.4%) and Cnh (+1.4%) in electricity, while Amplifon (-2.3%), Iveco (-2.2%) and Moncler (-1.7%) fell back.

London is picking up (+1.8%) after better-than-expected data on inflation and the weakening of the pound. Consumer prices slowed to 7.9% on an annual basis, partially reducing the prospects for rate hikes by the Bank of England.

In the Eurozone, on the other hand, the final data on core inflation accelerated to 5.5%, higher than the preliminary estimate.

In the US, the focus remains concentrated on the quarterly reports, awaiting tonight the accounts of Netflix and Tesla after the disappointing ones of Goldman Sachs.

On Forex, the euro/dollar drops below 1.12 while the dollar/yen appreciates to 139.7. Among raw materials, oil (Brent) is advancing above 80 dollars a barrel, after the drop in US inventories revealed by EIA data. Finally, in the bond segment, the Btp-Bund spread widens slightly to 163 bp with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.07%.

See also  This corporation monitors space for crashes

You may also like

Will the plastics manufacturer Covestro become part of...

Consip, in June there are 59 tenders to...

Seven top investment banks reveal the most important...

Jury Awards $18.8 Million to California Man in...

Foreign Minister speaks at BASF and Deutsche Bank...

Fiera Milano and Lineapelle renew the agreement until...

Donations: How agencies make their millions with fundraising

Market Updates: Asian Currencies Fall As US and...

Postal rates, from 24 July the increase starts....

Dax just in the red – gains on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy