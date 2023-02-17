The day closed down by 0.32%. The banks are doing well, starting with the Bper (+4.7%)

Piazza Affari lost 0.32% but at these levels completed the fourth positive week in a row with a balance of around +2%. The banks are pushing

THE DAY BORN OF THE VERY HOT

BANKS

KBW ups the rating to Interesting on Bper, Banco Bpm, Intesa Sanpaolo. Mediobanca cut to Poco Interesting. Unicredit remains Interesting, target from 20.33 to 25.90 euros. Bper stock closed up 4.7%. Banco Bpm has earned l’1,25%, Understanding at +2.71%, Mediobanca -0.05%. Unicredit +0.27%

REMEMBER

Barclays cuts the judgment to Little Interesting and targets 35 euros. Equita Sim has limited the TP to 52 euros pending the 2022 accounts, which will be published on February 21 and the update of the plan. The stock lost 0.72% to €41.08.

TENARIS

Cowen raises the target from 21 to 23 euros The purchase recommendation confirmed. The stock lost 4.4%.

BONDS

Stable closure for the spread at 186 points after reaching almost 190 points at the end of the morning, driven by fears of more aggressive rate hikes by central banks. The yield of ten-year period falls to 4.293%.

PETROLIUM

Prices are extending dips and are on track for a weekly decline of more than 5%, under pressure from lingering concerns about a potential recession-driven drop in demand. WTI futures drop 4.1% to 75.2 dollars a barrel; Brent marks a drop of 3.5% to 82.2 dollars.

GAS

Goes down by 6%, below the threshold of 49 euro/mWh for the first time since December 2021. -37% since the beginning of the year.

CURRENCIES

The euro loses 0.4% and reaches 1.062 against the dollar, slightly below the values ​​at the beginning of the year.

ORO

Down 0.9% to $1,833.