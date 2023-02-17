He hurts his ankle on a treadmill, his leg is covered in patches and dies for the flesh-eating bacteria. The terrifying end of the 11-year-old Jesse Brown ended up on many US websites. The boy, a motocross enthusiast, had twisted his ankle while exercising, but within a few days his leg swelled up, covered in purplish and red patches, similar to bruises. Subsequently the situation suddenly turned for the worse because Jess found himself with a swollen brain and was hospitalized in intensive care, even if there was nothing to do for the little one. According to the doctors, the boy had contracted a streptococcus A infection that in a few hours it turned into flesh-eating bacteria killing him.

On the medical site microbiologiaitalia.it what is probably the pathology that led to the death of Jesse Brown is described: necrotizing fasciitis. It is a very rare form of infection of the deep layers of the skin and subcutaneous tissues, which spreads rapidly through the soft connective tissue component that permeates the human body (fascia). The disease, bacterial in nature, develops rapidly and aggressively and, if not treated as soon as possible, it evolves into a skin lesion, accompanied by conspicuous effects such as bubbles, vesicles and capillary thrombosis, followed by necrosis of the subcutaneous tissues, septic shock and death”.