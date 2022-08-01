The first session of the month of August kicks off with a positive sign for Piazza Affari. In the first few minutes of trading, the rises are cautious, with the Ftse Mib index rising by about 0.3% to 22,472.36 points after the positive closing of last week. In Milan, attention remains high on the quarterly season which, after the hoarding of the last eighth, will also see in the foreground numerous big names of the Ftse Mib communicate the results of the second quarter of 2022. In the coming days, communications from Diasorin are expected. , Tenaris, Banco BPM, Telecom Italia and Generali, Fineco and Ferrari arrive tomorrow.

Among the individual stocks of the Ftse Mib, the week starts up for Leonardo who places himself at the top of the Milanese list and advances by about 1.6 per cent. In light of the financials, including Mediobanca, Generali and Bper, which show increases of over 1% (the last two stocks will communicate quarterly numbers during the week).

Tim moves above parity (+ 0.4%) after yesterday’s clarifications about the press rumors regarding the exit of managers from the top. In a short press release, the company led by Labriola specified that the state has not made any communication on the matter. “More generally, allusions about departures due to disagreements with the strategic line of the company which continues as planned, led by a renewed cohesive managerial group focused on the objectives to be achieved, are to be rejected”, reads the note.

On the opposite side, that of sales, Nexi which sells about 2% followed by Interpump which moves into negative territory (-1.2%) on the eve of the accounts.

Meanwhile, after the updates coming from China which published the manufacturing PMI in July (Caixin) in decline and below expectations, the macro agenda of the first session of the month of August sees in the foreground the manufacturing PMI indices of the main economies of the euro zone, but also the unemployment rate again for the euro zone in June. In the US, construction spending and the manufacturing ISM index are on the way.