Against hypertension we need drugs. The doctor, case by case, indicates which values ​​to achieve and how to obtain the desired result. However, if the blood pressure values ​​are slightly high, but not yet a sign of pathology, the lifestyle can help to control the situation. Even at the table. Perhaps taking advantage of the benefits on blood vessels that can come from regular intake of omega-3 fatty acids, particularly if you are already hypertensive and if your cholesterol values ​​are high. But how much can it really serve, in terms of omega-3s, considering that fish are especially rich in it and that the general indications of the American Heart Association recommend the consumption of two robust servings a week as part of a “heart-safe” diet? This question is answered by research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, coordinated by Xinzhi Li of the University of Science and Technology of Macau, China. Research fixes in 3 grams of omega-3 fatty acids (i.e. docosahexaenoic acid or DHA and eicosapentaenoic acid or EPA) the daily intake of these compounds to reduce, but only by a few degrees, blood pressure.

At the table, and beyond

The research contributes to clarity on a much discussed topic. In fact, it is complex to define an optimal consumption value for foods (and obviously also supplements) containing omega-3s. But above all, the study says that a vertical collapse of systolic and diastolic is not to be expected, while confirming how the habit of eating fish (for the wealthiest even oysters can represent a good reservoir of these substances) can contribute. to the well-being of the cardiovascular system. The scholars have examined almost 5,000 people of age, with or without hypertension and with or without elevated cholesterol values, drawing data from about seventy clinical studies conducted over the years. Having said that the studies gathered in this analysis considered both the omega-3s deriving from the diet and those obtained thanks to supplements, here are the main results of the investigation.

Three is the perfect number

Compared to adults who did not consume EPA and DHA, those who consumed between 2 and 3 grams per day of DHA combined omega-3 fatty acids and had a reduction in maximum and minimum pressure of about 2 millimeters of mercury, reflecting a benefit that must be considered. Above all, it was seen that in those who were hypertensive the 3 grams of omega-3 daily (corresponding more or less to one and a half pounds of salmon) the average drop was just under 4 millimeters of mercury, for systolic pressure. Something similar was also observed in those who had dyslipidemia problems with high cholesterol and more generally in the over-45s. “The study has the merit of having identified the effective dose (3 grams per day) capable of moderately reducing blood pressure (-4 millimeters of mercury in hypertensive) – explains Paolo Bellotti councilor of the Italian Society for Cardiovascular Prevention (Siprec). This is an important scientific clarification which, however, does not have a therapeutic practical effect, given that omega-3s in international guidelines are not considered for the treatment of arterial hypertension. Moreover, recent studies have however observed that an omega-3 supplement does not offer particular benefits in terms of reducing cardiovascular events such as heart attack or stroke “.

Good habits for controlling blood pressure

However, it must be said that omega-3s are polyunsaturated fats of vegetable and animal origin and have a protective endothelial effect against atherosclerosis and heart disease and are useful in proper nutrition. And who has the pressure that tends to rise, what should they do? First of all, think about good habits, control your weight, do not smoke and pay attention to the table. “Patients with hypertension, before or during antihypertensive therapy, certainly benefit from a correct lifestyle, paying attention to nutrition, body weight, adequate physical activity and above all the reduction of the amount of salt – recalls Bellotti. adult introduces an average of 8-10 grams of salt per day, of which about 70% is already present in food. Reducing salt to less than 5 grams per day allows to obtain significant benefits in terms of both reduction of systolic blood pressure (- 5.8 millimeters of mercury in hypertensive patients) and cardiovascular diseases (about -17%) “.