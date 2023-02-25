Home Business Pichetto Fratin: “The electric car is now made only for the rich. Possible water rationing in some areas”
Pichetto Fratin: "The electric car is now made only for the rich. Possible water rationing in some areas"

Pichetto Fratin: “The electric car is now made only for the rich. Possible water rationing in some areas”

MILANO – The transition path to electric mobility is long. The Minister of the Environment and Energy Security is convinced of this Gilberto Pichetto Fratin. “The electric car at the moment is made only for the rich. In our country the car fleet is 40 million, still two million Euro1 and Euro 2, and the thought of replacing with electric is unimaginable at this moment” , he told Radio24, specifying that “it is a path to take but we need to be less ideological” and “more balanced”.

Electric car, twelve years of steeplechase

by Diego Longhin

Rationing “possible” in some territories

The minister also spoke on the radio about the water emergency that the country is preparing to face in the coming months. On water rationing “there is no decision but I believe that after a round of discussions with the large consortia that manage the dams and the manager of the national water system it will be necessary to sum up and it may even come to this in some territories “. The minister underlined the risks on hydroelectric production caused by drought: “Already last year we had some reductions, now we hope we will be able to fill the dams in the next 2-3 months, there should be some rain, otherwise there will be consequences” , he said. Added to this is the risk of shutdown for maintenance of some nuclear power plants in France, from which we import energy from France. Therefore, observed Pichetto Fratin, it is necessary to make “an evaluation and implement a series of actions to fill the dams as much as possible”.

