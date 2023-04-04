Listen to the audio version of the article

From the management offices of the Pio Alberto Trivulzio – the oldest social and healthcare residence in Italy, with about a thousand beds – a document will be sent today to the Lombardy Region and the Municipality of Milan, containing two budget plans for 2023. Two alternative proposals, both worth 90 million in revenues, on which the two institutions that sit within the steering council are called to make a decision.

The first plan indicates a process of restructuring of the activities and gradual entry into the regional health system, with greater funding from Lombardy and, to a lesser extent, from the Municipality; the second highlights the use of property and land alienations, for a total value of 35 million.

In this plan “B” we speak generically of real estate and land sales, even if in the eventuality the building in question would be the one in Piazzetta Mirabello, in Milan. There are four lands indicated, located near Milan in the municipalities of Mediglia, Robecco sul Naviglio and Credera Rubbiano.

Properties already sold in the past

For the Pat it would not be the first time: between 2004 and 2021 land and buildings were sold for a total of 100 million (including prestigious structures such as those in via della Spiga in Milan). However, it was believed that they would no longer have to resort to this tool. The alienation hypothesis, which is far from painless given that the proposal has already met with resistance in the House Department at Palazzo Marino, is indicated as necessary by the PAT leaders if the budget objectives fail. “Obviously we are talking about a valorisation that we would like to avoid, but then we need recognition of the role we play and greater financial compensation from the institutions – says the president Secondina Giulia Ravera – If we were to sell, it would not be for current expenses but for investments”. As always, the rest of the plan provides for income from intermediate care, day hospital, geriatric care.

The budget plan, which instead would provide for greater public funding, is based on the recognition by the institutions of the increase in intermediate and specialist care provided by the Pat, to which more and more beds have been dedicated over time (about 380); the reclassification of “Mac” treatments (complex outpatient macroactivity, i.e. treatments lasting a few hours); the enhancement of the first geriatric intervention. This, getting to the heart of the matter, should lead to a greater disbursement by the Region of 20 million a year, while the Municipality is asked to increase the contribution by one million, i.e. 3 million in total (in addition to the disbursement of 5 million for work performed between 2019 and 2022).