Home » Pio and Amedeo on Rtl102.5: crowds live from Naples
Business

Pio and Amedeo on Rtl102.5: crowds live from Naples

by admin
Pio and Amedeo on Rtl102.5: crowds live from Naples

Pio and Amedeo, huge crowds live from Naples

“The suspended coffee? If they offer it to us”: Pius and Amedeo they start joking at the Grambrinus of Naples live broadcast on Rtl102.5. Special episode from Naples with the two comedians from Foggia and Angelo Baiguini, Pio e Amedeo have always had a strong bond with the city on the Gulf: the affection gathered with thousands of people who arrived in the morning during “W l’Italia No problem”. “Staying here in Naples is like staying at home”, remarked the two comedians.

For them, a huge crowd of fans chasing selfies. Pius and Amedeo, Rtl102.5 offer two hours of pure entertainment to the public and remember the super match of “their” Foggia against Lecco. “Sunday play the Foggia, don’t forget it: an important match”, they continue. And then, suddenly, the jab: “By Luca it’s a cover, in Naples it rules Gianni Simioli”, shout the two boys from Foggia, very close to the conductor of Rtl102.5. A joke that makes everyone laugh.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Net worth Chris Pratt: This is how much money he's made from every film

You may also like

“Security incidents”: 24-hour Avec must close

Massacre in via d’Amelio, when Berlusconi canceled the...

The pattern of gold consumption has been upgraded....

Companies are increasingly looking for interim managers

Missing girl in Florence, in the clearing of...

Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell resigns – the stock...

At the Uffizi the first magazines of the...

The total number of listed companies in Chaoyang...

Founded in the Rhine Valley – on course...

The lawyer Felice Massa tells how the profession...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy