Pio and Amedeo on Rtl102.5: crowds live from Naples

Pio and Amedeo, huge crowds live from Naples

“The suspended coffee? If they offer it to us”: Pius and Amedeo they start joking at the Grambrinus of Naples live broadcast on Rtl102.5. Special episode from Naples with the two comedians from Foggia and Angelo Baiguini, Pio e Amedeo have always had a strong bond with the city on the Gulf: the affection gathered with thousands of people who arrived in the morning during “W l’Italia No problem”. “Staying here in Naples is like staying at home”, remarked the two comedians.

For them, a huge crowd of fans chasing selfies. Pius and Amedeo, Rtl102.5 offer two hours of pure entertainment to the public and remember the super match of “their” Foggia against Lecco. “Sunday play the Foggia, don’t forget it: an important match”, they continue. And then, suddenly, the jab: “By Luca it’s a cover, in Naples it rules Gianni Simioli”, shout the two boys from Foggia, very close to the conductor of Rtl102.5. A joke that makes everyone laugh.

