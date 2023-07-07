Pirelli, two lists for board renewal: Jian Jiao in pole position for the presidency

Pirelli, two lists for board renewal: Jiao towards the presidency

Pirelli let it be known that, in view of the meeting convened for 31 July, there have been filed two shortlists of candidates for the renewal of the board of directors.

Marco Polo International Italy Srl, also on behalf of Camfin SpAwith which it holds a total of 51.1% of the Pirelli capital, presented a list made up of 12 candidatesin which the name of appears at the top Jian Jiao for the post of chairmanfollowed by Marco Tronchetti Provera.

Added to this is the proposal for the shareholders of the assembly of fix the annual remuneration of the board at 2.5 million euro as a ceiling. A group of companies of asset management and institutional investors shareholders of Pirelli with a 1.33% share of the capitalpresented a list of three candidates: Roberto Diacetti, Paola Boromei and Giovanni Lo Storto.

