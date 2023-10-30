Pitch deck: Fintech for real-time transfers receives 56 million euros

Lena Hackelöer worked for the payment giant Klarna for years before founding it. Brit

Anyone who transfers amounts of money via online banking knows the function: In addition to the usual standard transfer (duration of up to one working day), a real-time transfer can be carried out. As the name suggests, amounts of money are then credited to the recipient account immediately and within seconds. A function for which banks still charge fees. But it is becoming more popular with customers. The EU certainly hopes sothat real-time transfers will soon be the new standard.

Lena Hackelöer also hopes so. The German-Swede is the founder of the fintech Brite Payments and also offers real-time transfers, just for companies. Online retailers can use Brite’s software interface to enable account-to-account payments between them and their customers. According to Hackelöer, this has advantages especially for retailers: the faster money transfer guarantees them more liquidity and expensive credit card fees are avoided. “In addition, the risk of payment defaults and fraud is reduced,” Hackelöer recently told the Handelsblatt.

Payment fintech with six-figure profits

To boost its growth, Brite Payments recently raised the equivalent of 56 million euros ($60 million) from investors. The capital round was led by VC Dawn Capital, which specializes in B2B business models. In addition to the existing investor Incore Invest, the Berlin-based VC Headline also took part. From Brite boss Lena Hackelöer’s point of view, the relatively high investment is due to their prudent growth course so far: “The hype about fintech funding was followed by a tough phase in which the VCs became – and still are – more cautious. We have placed Brite on a solid basis and managed conservatively. “It’s paying off now,” said the 39-year-old.

According to its own information, Brite Payments was able to achieve a six-figure annual profit last year – a rarity in the fintech scene.

You can see which pitch deck the company successfully used to approach investors and raise millions in the following slides.

