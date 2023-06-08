Pivetti, Review of Milan: “The appeal of the Busto prosecutor’s office is inadmissible”

The Court of Review of Milan declared “inadmissible” the appeal of the Public Prosecutor of Busto Arsizio against the order of the investigating judge who had rejected the request of the prosecutors for the application of the precautionary measure of house arrest for the former Speaker of the Chamber, Irene Pivetti, for the so-called ‘mask case’.

More than two months after the hearing to discuss the appeal by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which was held on 22 March, the judges (President of the Luisa Savoia college) today filed their ruling in which they declared, as clarified by Pivetti’s lawyer , the lawyer Filippo Cocco, the competence “to investigate the Public Prosecutor of Rome”.

“I am very satisfied with the provision, it would have been a deeply unjust precautionary measure and several years after the disputed facts. We too are convinced that the trial should eventually take place in Rome”, added the lawyer Cocco.

In the investigation, the former Speaker of the Chamber was accused of fraud in the exercise of trade and fraud in public supplies: through Only Italia, according to the indictment, during the first wave of Covid, he would have imported 15 million masks from China deemed non-compliant and destined for the Civil Protection for 30 million euros. A case that in 2020 had given way to an investigation, first taken in Rome, then passed through Milan and finally landed in the town in the province of Varese. For the review, now, the investigation must return to Rome.

