Plenitude, through its US subsidiary Eni New Energy US, Inc. has acquired the 81 MW Kellam photovoltaic plant, located in northern Texas, 80 km from the Dallas Fort Worth metropolitan complex. The plant, sold by Hanwha Qcells USA Corp., adds to the other assets in Texas and the rest of the United States in Plenitude’s portfolio, which with this transaction reaches an installed capacity of 878 MW in the US market.

Hanwha Qcells USA Corp. is the US subsidiary of the Korean group Hanwha. The transaction was carried out with the support of Novis Renewables, LLC, the partnership between Eni New Energy US, Inc. and Renantis North America, Inc., exclusive to the United States and dedicated to the development of solar, wind and storage projects . The plant is built on over 150 hectares of land and the energy produced will be sold to a local electricity company.