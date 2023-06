ROMA – It’s buildings the sector receiving the largest share of the funds Pnrrand which will have the greatest impact in terms of employment growth: Too much: in a study entitled “The employment activated by the Pnrr in construction at the regional level” Bank of Italy estimates that it will be difficult to find an important part of the 62,000 extra employees a year that will be needed to complete the works of the Next Generation Eu, over 71,000 in the peak year, 2025.