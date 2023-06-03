Home » Pnrr, De Luca scathing: “Fitto and Vesuvius are the greatest producers of smoke”
Pnrr, De Luca scathing: “Fitto and Vesuvius are the greatest producers of smoke”

Pnrr, De Luca scathing: “Fitto and Vesuvius are the greatest producers of smoke”

Pnrr, De Luca lashing out on Fitto: VIDEO

Dense did you find the meeting with the Regions on Monday morning satisfactory? We obviously have different assessments. I considered that meeting a profitable nonentity. I came up with the idea of ​​giving the honorary citizenship of Naples to Dense because it can make a twinning with the Vesuvius. They are the two largest producers of smoke in the world“. This was stated by the president of the Campania Region, Vincent DeLuca.

