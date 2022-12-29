Home Business PNRR, Fitto: Italy has achieved all 55 goals
Business

PNRR, Fitto: Italy has achieved all 55 goals

by admin
PNRR, Fitto: Italy has achieved all 55 goals

Italy has achieved all 55 objectives of the PNRR. This was announced by the Ministry for European Affairs, the South, Cohesion Policies and Pnrr, led by Raffaele Fitto.

“On the date of the government’s settlement, out of the 55 objectives to be achieved by 31 December 2022, 25 had been achieved. As of today, all 55 objectives have been achieved” reads the note. “In just over 60 days the following were adopted: 2 legislative decrees (adopted the opinions of the Chambers and of the State-Regions and Unified Conference); 12 ministerial decrees; 3 regulatory interventions in the Budget Law” he concludes,

See also  Digital innovation to lead development needs to overcome five barriers_ Securities Times Network

You may also like

US stock market: US stock index futures rose...

Successful launch of sales in Europe. Ftse Mib...

Polish officials: ready to deal with Russian oil...

Piazza Affari slows down in the wake of...

Pagoda Group (02411) plans to issue 78.9475 million...

Plenitude acquires an 81 MW photovoltaic plant in...

Downstream holiday demand is expected to be difficult...

Real estate: 1,843 euro/m 2 the average price...

Zhang Yaoxi: The risk of a short-term pullback...

Gas: prices at pre-war levels Ukraine. The reasons

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy