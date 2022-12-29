Italy has achieved all 55 objectives of the PNRR. This was announced by the Ministry for European Affairs, the South, Cohesion Policies and Pnrr, led by Raffaele Fitto.

“On the date of the government’s settlement, out of the 55 objectives to be achieved by 31 December 2022, 25 had been achieved. As of today, all 55 objectives have been achieved” reads the note. “In just over 60 days the following were adopted: 2 legislative decrees (adopted the opinions of the Chambers and of the State-Regions and Unified Conference); 12 ministerial decrees; 3 regulatory interventions in the Budget Law” he concludes,