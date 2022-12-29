News on December 30, according to CCTV news reports, on December 29 local time, the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil issued an announcement saying,The well-known Brazilian athlete and “ball king” Pele died at 15:27 on the same day at the age of 82 due to multiple organ failure caused by colon cancer.

According to the report, in September 2021, Bailey underwent colon tumor resection surgery and received chemotherapy as prescribed by the doctor. Since then, Bailey’s condition has been repeated. On November 29, 2022, Bailey was admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital for treatment due to swelling all over his body.

On December 3, several media outlets in Brazil reported that Pele had stopped chemotherapy and was receiving palliative care that could alleviate the suffering of patients.

On December 21, Albert Einstein Hospital issued the last announcement about Bailey’s condition,Said that his tumor showed signs of deterioration and needed more careful care.

Statistics show that in 1956, Pele started his professional career at the Brazilian Santos Football Club and was selected for the Brazilian National Football Team in 1957.Pele represented Brazil in winning three World Cups in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He is the only football player in the world to win three World Cups.Won the title of “Ball King”. In 1977, Pele announced his official retirement.