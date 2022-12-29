© Reuters. U.S. stocks before market: U.S. stock index futures rise slightly Tesla continues to rise 4%, Li Auto up 3%



Investing.com – U.S. stock index futures rose slightly before the market on Thursday (29th), but investors still need to pay attention to the number of initial jobless claims to be released later to understand the latest trends in the labor market. Analysts expect initial jobless claims of 223,000 for the week ended Dec. 24, up from 216,000 the previous week.

In the previous trading day, US stocks closed down, down 1.1%, down 1.22%, down 1.35%. down 3.78%.

As of 20:35 Beijing time (08:35 a.m. Eastern Time), according to Investing.com’s U.S. stock quotes, it rose 84.9 points or about 0.26% to 32,960.60 points; rose 15.4 points or about 0.41% to 3,798.60 points ; Up 66.3 points, or about 0.62%, to 10,745.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ: ) rose 4.61%. Analysts at Morgan Stanley pointed out that the recent sell-off has created a buying opportunity for Tesla stock. They reiterated their overweight rating on Tesla, but lowered their price target to $250 per share from $330 previously. Morgan Stanley believes that Tesla is the biggest potential winner in 2023.

TSMC (TW:)(NYSE:) rose 1.18%. TSMC will hold a 3nm mass production and expansion ceremony in Tainan Science Park today, officially announcing the launch of 3nm mass production. The products are not expected to be delivered to relevant manufacturers until next year, and will bring them revenue in the first half of next year.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: ) rose 0.4%. Goldman Sachs CEO Solomon said in a traditional address to employees at the end of the year that the company is studying a new round of layoffs and will announce it within a few weeks. Solomon said that the company’s business is affected by a large number of factors, including tightening monetary conditions and a slowdown in economic activity, and the Goldman Sachs team must prepare for a new round of headwinds.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: ) rose 0.90%. According to reports, in view of the major setbacks of the iPhone 14 Plus model, Apple will redefine the functions and prices of the iPhone 15 standard model.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Wednesday local time that after GE Healthcare Technologies (NASDAQ: ) was formally spun off from the US diversified industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: ), it will subsequently include GE Healthcare, a target company in the S&P 500 index.

Netflix (NASDAQ: ) rose 0.60%, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: ) rose 0.29%, Amazon (NASDAQ: ) rose 0.73%, Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: ) rose 0.52%, Facebook parent company Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: ) rose 0.29%. 0.42%.

China Internet ETF KraneShares CSI China Internet (NYSE: ) rose 1.20%.

Futu Securities (NASDAQ: ) fell 0.79%. Futu Holdings intends to introduce a dual listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday (30th). The 770 million shares of the custodian bank before listing will be transferred to the Hong Kong shareholder register. Tiger Securities (NASDAQ: ) fell 0.21%.

Weilai Automobile (NYSE:) (HK:) rose 1.84%, Li Auto (NASDAQ:) (HK:) rose 3.41%, and Xiaopeng Motors (NYSE:) (HK:) rose 2.98%.

Bilibili (NASDAQ: ) (HK: ) rose 2.33%, while iQiyi (NASDAQ: ) fell 0.90%.

Alibaba (NYSE:) (HK: ) rose 0.46%, JD.com (NASDAQ:) (HK: ) was flat and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: ) rose 1.17%.

Baidu (NASDAQ: ) (HK: ) rose 0.71%. NetEase (NASDAQ: ) (HK: ) rose 0.06%.

