The European Commission has given the green light to the second installment of loans for Italy of 21 billion from the Recovery fund. From Brussels, Palazzo Chigi informs, the preliminary positive evaluation of the request made at the end of June has arrived, which certifies the achievement of the 45 objectives of the PNRR for the first half of 2022. The European Commission carefully evaluates the capacity of the Government and central administrations and local authorities to respect the commitments made both in quantitative (objectives) and qualitative (goals) terms, highlighting the significant steps taken in the implementation of the PNRR.

«Once again good news for Italy. The Commission believes that Italy has made adequate progress in implementing its national recovery plan to receive a second payment from Next Generation Eu. Once the member states have given the green light, Italy will receive 21 billion euros ”. This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, with respect to the preliminary positive assessment of Italy’s request for a disbursement of 21 billion euros under the mechanism for recovery and resilience. “Italy continues to show considerable reform momentum in key strategic sectors, such as public employment and public procurement. Congratulations, Italy, and keep working well! The Commission is at your side in this recovery process, ”she added.