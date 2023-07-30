Home » Pnrr, Northern League Fedriga complains: “Disappointed, Regions not warned about cuts”
Pnrr, Northern League Fedriga complains: "Disappointed, Regions not warned about cuts"

Pnrr, Northern League Fedriga complains: "Disappointed, Regions not warned about cuts"

Cuts to the Pnrr, Fedriga complains to the government

Massimiliano Fedriga is disappointed with the Meloni government. He, governor of the Northern League in Friuli Venezia Giulia, complains about the government’s management of the Pnrr: “I have convened a meeting, for Tuesday, of the conference of regional presidents. After that we will obviously announce a position. It is foreseeable that there is some tension. The problem isn’t the cut itself. But what you cut and how you coordinate with whoever is carrying out the works. The changes, a 168-page document, were sent to us just two days ago,” he says in an interview with Repubblica .

“The draft envisages using the Cohesion Fund to cover the definanced initiatives. There are some works that have already been paid for, for example, that they are moving forward. But now we will discuss between the Regions and then we will bring a position to the government, Minister Fitto has given his willingness to discuss”, he says again. And then: “The governors of the North also ask for attention, especially on the allocation of some funds”, he tells Repubblica .

