Pnrr, not just investments. Even the reforms for now remain on paper

the authors of the note are Giampaolo Galli, Federico Neri, Francesco Scinetti

In Italy, the public debate on the PNRR and the government action focused on the issue of investments, even if in the initial intentions of the drafters of the plan (the Italian Government and the European Commission) the heart of the PNRR should have been represented by reforms in capable of increasing the growth potential of the Italian economy, as well as realizing, together with investments, the two major transitions (ecological and digital) envisaged for all European countries.