Red Dead Redemption 2: A player tricked an NPC into committing a crime

A player named u/Egolo69 on Reddit shared a funny video Of Red Dead Redemption 2 in which he shows how he tricked a non-player character into committing a crime. Incidentally he made him kill another PNG. But how did he do it?

Probably a similar situation will have happened to others, at least by chance: ours pointed the gun at a shopkeeper, who grabbed a weapon of his own and started shooting at him. Instead of answering, the protagonist left the shop and approached a second NPC, who was making his case. When the shopkeeper fired at the player, grazing even the indifferent NPC, the latter became enraged and went to kill the shopkeeper.

Normal day
by u/Egolo69 in redemption2

His video is definitely indicative of the versatility of the game system of Red Dead Redemption 2, which has a truly remarkable depth, with invisible facets capable of creating even unexpected situations like this.

For the rest, we remind you that Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PC, Xbox One and PS4. If desired, it is possible to play it in backwards compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. Unfortunately there are no specific updates for the latest generation consoles, even if the quality of the title is such that it is still better today than many games released on the most modern consoles.

