Podcast in crisis, Swedish Spotify sends another 200 employees home

Spotify, the podcast platform lays off 2% of staff

The golden age of the gods ends podcast? After the 600 layoffs at the beginning of the year, Spotify continues with the reduction of its workforce. The streaming platform has in fact announced the cut of 2% of the staff dedicated to podcasts, equal to 200 employees.

Sahar El-Habashivice president and head of the division affected by the layoffs, called the move “tough but necessary for a strategic realignment”.

The intervention is, in fact, part of a reorganization plan for the entire structure dedicated to audio which also envisages the merger of Parcast e Gimletthe two digital content and podcast production networks, acquired in 2019, which will merge into the division Spotify Studios.

Always in January, remember Reutershe had resigned Dawn OstroffChief content officer, who during his tenure at Spotify had increased the proposal by podcast on the audio platform, bringing it almost on par with music.

In 2022, remember the uproar that broke out around the contents of Joe Roganended up in the spotlight for some positions no-vaxwith several artists who, in protest, had withdrawn from Spotify their music.

