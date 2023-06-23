Home » Podcast The great voices of the Trento Economics Festival
Podcast The great voices of the Trento Economics Festival

Podcast The great voices of the Trento Economics Festival

China at the center of the debate. After the pandemic and the resulting economic crisis, inflation puts a strain on the necessary reforms which in previous crises had been punctual and decisive. Jie Xiong, associate professor at the CCPS Institute for International Strategic Studies, and Hui Yuan, associate professor at the CCPS Department of Economics, analyze the relationships that have animated China‘s geopolitical ties in the world while Peter Jungen, president emeritus of the ‘EBAN, and Phil Midland, ISEA senior fellow, analyze the growth, development and centrality of Chinese manufacturing in the next world scenarios. All this in the new episode of “The Great Voices of the Festival of the Economy” taken from the meeting “The new role of China” at the Trento 2023 Economics Festival.

