Polestar 4, the electric SUV with 600 km of autonomy unveiled in Shanghai

Listen to the audio version of the article

Important dimensions, lots of autonomy and sophisticated technology. Here you are Polestar 4new model of the Swedish brand controlled by Volvo Cars, and therefore owned by the Chinese Geely which in fact owns the Gothenburg brands. The car is not built in Sweden but in China. It is a streamlined electrosuv which will go on sale in Europe at the beginning of this year at an estimated price of 60,000 euros.

4.83 meters long, 2.13 wide and 1.54 meters high, it offers innovative elements compared to the other two models of the brand, albeit with a stylistic language consistent with both the brand Polestar both with the “mother” Volvo. The front is even cleaner, lowered and aerodynamic. The handles are retractable, style Teslaand, the only detail, is the lack of a rear window. In its place is a full-length glass roof with electrochromic functionality and ambient lighting. The wheels are 20 and 22 inches.

The interior features soft tech materials and linings inspired by the world of sportswear. The trunk has a base volume of 500 liters which reaches 1,536 liters with the rear seats folded down.

Polestar 4’s mechanics are based on theGeely’s Sea architecture for an entry-level version with a single engine and rear-wheel drive with 272 HP and a range of 600 km. Top speed is 180km/h and acceleration takes 7.4 seconds from 0 to 100km/h. The more powerful Polestar 4 has two engines, four-wheel drive and a range of 564 km for a top speed of 200 km/h and a 0-100 km sprint of 3.8 seconds. Both variants access continuous charging of up to 200 kW. The Polestar 4 offers vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality for recharging external devices as well as heat pump to pre-condition the cabin and battery.

On board the infotainment is Android Automotive with a 15.4-inch screen horizontally. Integration with Google services includes Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play and over-the-air updates. On request, an audio system can be provided harman/kardon (brand of Samsung) with 12 loudspeakers and a 1,400-watt amplifier.