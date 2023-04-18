Detroit Pistons’ Rex Kalamian running for head coach

3
The Detroit Pistons are interviewing assistant Rex Kalamian for the role of head coach for the franchise.
Kalamian, who joined the Pistons’ staff in 2021, has spent nearly three decades on the NBA benches. He is also the coach of the Armenian national team.
The Pistons are interviewing assistant Rex Kalamian for franchise’s head coaching job this week, sources tell ESPN. Kalamian, who arrived on Pistons’ staff in 2021, has spent nearly three decades on front of NBA benches. He’s also the head coach of the Armenian national team.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 17, 2023