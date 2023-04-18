Home » Detroit Pistons’ Rex Kalamian running for head coach
Detroit Pistons’ Rex Kalamian running for head coach

Detroit Pistons’ Rex Kalamian running for head coach

The Detroit Pistons are interviewing assistant Rex Kalamian for the role of head coach for the franchise.

Kalamian, who joined the Pistons’ staff in 2021, has spent nearly three decades on the NBA benches. He is also the coach of the Armenian national team.

