Charles III authorizes (surprisingly) the souvenir photo with Harry and Meghan

Charles III wants to win like a lord. Having averted the danger of Meghan stealing the show from him on coronation day (On May 6 in London there will be only Harry) now the sovereign grants the Sussexes at least the honor of an official photo. All happily ever after along with the royal family in full force.

The rare, relaxed private family portrait was taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson to mark the monarch’s 70th birthday in 2018. The super-smiling group – was immortalized in the gardens of Clarence House and shows Charles with Prince George on the knees, Camilla cuddling Princess Charlotte and the then Duchess of Cambridge holding a little Prince Louis.

Behind the bench is Prince William standing next to his brother, who has his arm around a beaming Meghan. Does the happy family photo being offered for sale along with other souvenirs belie the fact that behind the scenes, relationships between all six adults were falling apart? Perhaps it is simply a marketing decision (Meghan and Kate are a brand that notoriously sells postcards like hotcakes) to raise cash.

However, behind those smiles there was already the storm: Kate and Meghan had in fact quarreled over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress and Harry privately accused his family of not being supportive enough of his future wife, whom he married in May of that year.

Will Harry be on the royal balcony?

Will the opening of the photograph also follow that of the real balcony? Since the prince will be the only one from Sussex to participate in the coronation of King Charles, it is not yet clear whether he will have an official role in the ceremony and whether he will be able to appear from the palace with the rest of the royal family. Which had not happened during the celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee, but the new sovereign may want to give a relaxing signal. The question is asked by the magazine “Hello!”: given the tension in relations, which reached its peak after the release of the docuseries Harry & Meghan and the publication of the memoir Spare, it seems difficult to think that the prince can fit next to the brother, sister-in-law Kate Middleton, dad and his wife Camilla. “The family has no interest in talking to him,” reports a source of the Daily Mail.

As you know, there is a very strict protocol that marks the day of May 6, so it is rather unlikely that Harry – in his current position – will be able to find a place on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. However, the fact remains that on that festive weekend, a new and unexpected soothing gesture in favor of television cameras does not come from King Charles III.