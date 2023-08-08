Tigers vs. Monterrey: Clash of the Titans in the Leagues Cup Round of 16

The confrontation between Tigers and Monterrey in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup is set to be an exciting match as both teams fight for a spot in the quarterfinals. The clash between teams from Liga MX and MLS promises to provide thrilling moments for fans.

In their previous match, Tigres managed to defeat the Vancouver Whitecaps in the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup 2023. The match ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation time, with Tigres eventually prevailing 5-3 in penalty shootouts. This victory has made Tigres one of the few Mexican clubs to reach the round of 16. Fans of the ‘Felines’ team hope to see them secure another good result and advance to the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup.

On the other hand, Monterrey secured a 1-0 victory against the Portland Timbers in the round of 16. The winning goal was scored by Maximiliano Meza, allowing Monterrey to qualify for the next round. With their strong performance in previous matches, Monterrey will undoubtedly bring their best game to further advance in the tournament.

For those eager to catch the Tigers vs. Monterrey match, it can be watched on TV Azteca in Mexico and on Apple TV, MLS Season Pass, and Futbol Libre TV in the USA. Make sure not to miss a single second of this thrilling encounter.

The Tigers vs. Monterrey match is scheduled to take place this Tuesday, August 8, at the Shell Energy Stadium. The winner of this match will move on to the quarterfinals, adding more excitement to the overall competition. Stay tuned as this exciting match will determine who advances further in the tournament.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. local time in Mexico, with the start time varying depending on the country. In Peru, Colombia, and Ecuador, the game will begin at 9:00 pm, while in Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay, it is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm.

