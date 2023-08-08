Home » “The Vallenato community must have more responsibility on roads and streets”: municipal government secretary
During the past weekend in the city of Valledupar, the alarming number of 22 traffic accidents occurred, according to information provided by local authorities. These incidents left several people seriously injured and, in some cases, loss of life. The most recent of these events occurred on the night of Sunday, July 6, at the intersection of Carrera 16B, in the heart of the city, where a woman lost her life and another was seriously injured.

Preliminary details indicate that this tragic road episode originated when two people, unidentified by the authorities at press time, were traveling on a motorcycle along the road in question, at the intersection with Carrera 10.

They apparently ran a stop sign, resulting in a collision with a passing taxi. Despite efforts to provide urgent medical attention, one of the victims did not survive due to the impact suffered during the accident.

The municipal government secretary, Felipe Murgas, pointed out that several of these tragic events are due to factors such as speeding on the roads, alcohol consumption and omission of traffic signs. Murgas emphasized the need for responsible behavior on the part of drivers and pedestrians to avoid unfortunate situations like these. “We call on citizens to act responsibly and thus reduce these unfortunate situations,” he pointed.

In this sense, Murgas affirmed that the municipal transit authorities will continue to implement measures and regulations so that citizens adhere to them and, in this way, contribute to their own safety and that of others in the city of Valledupar.

BY EDITORIAL/EL PILÓN

