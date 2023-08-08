Thule Aion hand luggage trolley, one of the best travel companions

We have tried it on several trips Thule Aion Carry On 4-wheel cabin hand luggage trolley and we can say that for us it is one of the best bags around.

It’s certainly not cheapbut it has a quality of materials, a structural solidity and a smoothness that probably make it an excellent one long-term investment. It is designed for business trips as well as adventurous ones and carrying it around is a real pleasure and you can wear it out without worrying about its hold.

Here they are characteristics not our impressions while using.

Thule Aion hand luggage trolley, characteristics of one of the best travel companions

The Thule Aion Carry On Trolley is a very eclectic hand luggage to take on the plane, designed for business trips but also for adventures.

Very basic, Scandinavian style: in addition to the main compartment, it has an internal and an external pocket, to store the jacket when you move and to easily reach keys and documents.

The telescopic handle has a patented V system.

The rear wheels are large.

The outer tarpaulin fabric, lining and mesh are made with 100% recycled materials (from recycled plastic bottles) while the back panel is rigid, in polycarbonate, in 50% recycled material. It has a waterproof finish free from toxic PFCs and certification bluesign.

Inside the luggage there is also one removable cube compartment that optimizes space and can be used standalone as a day bag, featuring an easy-to-clean TPU lining that locks in dirt, odor and moisture, perfect for separating dirty gym clothes or outdoor gear.

He Trolley Thule Aion meets the carry-on requirements of most airlines

Dimensions: 35 x 23 x 55cm

Weight: 3,250 kg

Volume: 36 L

How is the Thule Aion hand luggage trolley, our test

During this summer we took the Thule Aoin trolley with us on three occasions: a weekend in the mountains (Tyrol) for 2 nights with clothing and equipment for trekking, a 8 days business trip to Japan (using it as main suitcase) e a 10-day touring holiday in Greece.

Thule luggage has the characteristics of most trolleys: single compartment, 4 wheels, telescopic handle. The difference is made by the structure and the materials, in short, the system.

AND semirigido: the back is made up of an exoskeleton made from a rather resistant polycarbonate panel, for The tarpaulin is a very resistant material which, among other things, acquires its charm over time, making the backpack more lived-in with every trip you make. It is no coincidence that the trolley is praised for its originality around the world. absorbing impacts; the top is in leathery, waterproof waxed fabric.

As soon as you take it in hand, you realize that it is very very solid. Like all other Thule bags, it has been tested in 50 tests to ensure its durability.

The really winning feature of the Aion model is the mix of lightness and smoothness. Even filled to the maximum (we get to about 12 kg) it remains compact thanks to the exoskeleton; you push it forward with one finger and drag it back with two fingers. On the floors of stations and airports you can have fun throwing it forward and chasing it to see how the big wheels work. But the surprise comes on the roughest terrain: the trolley Rolls well over rough concrete, gravel, dirt, grass, natural and man-made bumps.

You don’t feel the need to lift it up to protect it; just in case, there are two ad hoc handles.

One aspect to keep in mind, which is the reverse of the medal of the excellent castor system: a smooth and slightly inclined surface is enough for make the trolley run away: there is no wheel locking system and in these cases you have to be careful e block it somehow.

The zippers that close the luggage are solid and sliding, while those of the two external pockets are a little stiff, but there’s a reason: they can be locked together for added security (padlocks sold separately).

The inside pocket in mesh fabric we didn’t use it much; but it can be good for storing dirty clothes if, like us, you don’t carry the removable compartment with you (it’s a bit imgombrante).

Trolley Thule Aion, prezzo

The Thule Aion Carry On Spinner hand luggage exists in 2 color versions: black and nutria brown. It is for sale at 338,50 euro, ma can be found at much lower prices.

The warranty is 2 years and also covers normal wear and tear.

Photo: Martino De Mori, Thule

Sportoutdoor24 and the author did not receive any compensation for this article.

