Politics – MdB flash: Building energy law remains in focus

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The planned new building energy law is also one of the most influential topics in the German Bundestag in the penultimate week of the session before the summer break. Daniel Föst (FDP) from Munich welcomes the recent changes made to the Building Energy Act, but calls for the creation of further incentives so that the necessary renovations are also carried out: “We Free Democrats will ensure in the ongoing parliamentary process that the feasibility and practicability of the law in the be the center of attention and no one is overwhelmed by it,” he said.

Fabian Gramling (CDU) from Württemberg complains that the planned Building Energy Act puts municipalities in his state at a disadvantage, which will already present a heat plan by the end of 2023: “It can’t be that the residents of Bietigheim-Bissingen suffer disadvantages just because their city ​​is further along than many others in the Federal Republic,” he said. Former Union parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) commemorates the 75th anniversary of the introduction of the Deutsche Mark on June 21, 1948: “The introduction of the new currency was actually the hour of birth of the social market economy,” he told the dts news agency on Wednesday; And further: “Today, thank God, we are a long way from the situation in 1948. But a signal that gives people confidence in a good future is still more urgently needed than in recent decades. The government is not giving this signal. ”

The Greens MP Lisa Badum from Upper Franconia welcomes the Bundestag’s decision on mandatory state animal husbandry labelling: Farmers now finally have planning security in which direction they can reliably develop their animal husbandry, she said. The FDP MP Thorsten Lieb from Hesse criticized a housing policy position paper from the ranks of the Greens entitled “Tenant protection is human rights protection”: “The catalog of demands published last week by the Green Justice Ministers of the federal states and some members of the Bundestag has two critical weaknesses: he neither gives the right reasons nor the right solutions to tackle the housing shortage in Germany,” he said. Filiz Polat (Greens) from Bramsche is calling on the municipalities to apply for funding from the program for the “Renovation of municipal facilities in the areas of sport, youth and culture” (SJK): “Climate protection affects all areas of our lives; the SJK helps , to implement projects with structural, energetic and climatic effectiveness as well as social and social integration power for the community,” she said. The SPD member of the Bundestag, Zanda Martens, is campaigning for the decriminalization of fare evasion: “The transport companies can also take sufficient civil action against fare evaders,” she said; “Prison sentences, on the other hand, have serious consequences for those affected and their families.”

The Greens MP Tina Winklmann from Bavaria sees “significant improvements” in the parliamentary process with regard to the reform of the immigration of skilled workers: “I am particularly pleased that in the course of the Skilled Immigration Act with the lane change for qualified refugees domestic potential can finally also be used”, she said. Caren Lay (left) from Bautzen commemorates the 25th anniversary of the death of singer-songwriter Gerhard “Gundi” Gundermann this week and calls on the mayor and the city council of Hoyerswerda to name a street after Gundermann.

HOME PAGE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

