A competition is launched for the recruitment of new teachers in Togo – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

A recruitment competition for 4,501 teachers is launched in Togo. The announcement was made by the ministry in charge of the public service on June 20, 2023.

Among the batch, 850 are solicited on behalf of preschool education, 1680 for primary, 824 for the 1st cycle of secondary and 676 for the 2nd cycle of secondary. 471 will support technical and vocational education staff.

According to the interministerial decree which specifies the submission of applications from June 26 to July 28, 2023, the date of the written tests is set for September 2, 2023. The competition is open to Togolese aged 18 to 40 », informe-t-on.

Deposits can be made in the regional directorates of Education in Lomé, Tsévié, Atakpamé, Kpalimé, Sokodé, Kara and Dapaong for preschool, primary and general secondary. For pre-school, primary and general secondary, candidates must go to the regional inspections of technical education in these cities.

The other terms and conditions of the competition can be consulted in the national daily newspaper Togo presse or on the ministry’s website.

Atha Assan

