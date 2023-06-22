Home » Abandoned city – Centrópolis Newspaper Photocomplaint
Abandoned city – Centrópolis Newspaper Photocomplaint

Abandoned city – Centrópolis Newspaper Photocomplaint

The city screams and proclaims urban maintenance in general. The silver cup, as our beautiful city was known years ago, today is completely abandoned, not only due to the poor condition of the streets, bad odors and the accumulation of garbage, but also due to the railings on the sidewalks and roads with great influx, which due to lack of maintenance, are in deplorable states.

What happened to the Municipal Administration that has this city in ruins?

